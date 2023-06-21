SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 3.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SNDL Inc. (SNDL) is $4.38, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for SNDL is 258.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNDL on June 21, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SNDL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) has dropped by -1.43 compared to previous close of 1.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/04/22 that The House Legalized Cannabis. Don’t Get Too Excited About Pot’s Senate Prospects.

SNDL’s Market Performance

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has experienced a -4.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.36% drop in the past month, and a -5.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.90% for SNDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.26% for SNDL’s stock, with a -32.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SNDL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for SNDL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

SNDL Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDL fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5017. In addition, SNDL Inc. saw -33.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

+14.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for SNDL Inc. stands at -47.05. Equity return is now at value -23.70, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.