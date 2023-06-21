Should You Invest in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SPB is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPB is $89.00, which is $9.06 above the current market price. The public float for SPB is 39.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.68% of that float. The average trading volume for SPB on June 21, 2023 was 781.09K shares.

SPB) stock’s latest price update

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB)’s stock price has plunge by 2.59relation to previous closing price of 74.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/05/23 that DOJ Settles Antitrust Case, Clearing Way for Assa Abloy Deal

SPB’s Market Performance

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has seen a 2.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.83% gain in the past month and a 29.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for SPB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.96% for SPB’s stock, with a 28.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPB Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.09. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 26.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPB starting from Maura David M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $72.50 back on May 23. After this action, Maura David M now owns 678,816 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $362,500 using the latest closing price.

Maura David M, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $72.13 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Maura David M is holding 673,816 shares at $360,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+30.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stands at -2.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), the company’s capital structure generated 256.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.94. Total debt to assets is 56.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.