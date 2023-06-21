Should You Invest in Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BE is at 2.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BE is $26.53, which is $9.94 above the current market price. The public float for BE is 162.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.69% of that float. The average trading volume for BE on June 21, 2023 was 4.77M shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.69 in relation to its previous close of 17.16. However, the company has experienced a 0.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

BE’s Market Performance

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has experienced a 0.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.59% rise in the past month, and a -1.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for BE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.64% for BE’s stock, with a -15.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

BE Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +21.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw -11.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Brooks Guillermo, who sale 13,181 shares at the price of $17.11 back on Jun 16. After this action, Brooks Guillermo now owns 130,533 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $225,527 using the latest closing price.

Sridhar KR, the Chairman & CEO of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 11,087 shares at $17.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Sridhar KR is holding 689,546 shares at $189,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -25.14. The total capital return value is set at -19.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.79. Equity return is now at value -160.10, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 301.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.