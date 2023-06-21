Should You Invest in Akili Inc. (AKLI) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKLI is $3.35, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for AKLI is 63.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume for AKLI on June 21, 2023 was 424.10K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AKLI) stock’s latest price update

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ: AKLI)’s stock price has decreased by -12.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has seen a -3.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AKLI’s Market Performance

AKLI’s stock has fallen by -3.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.55% and a quarterly drop of -0.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.45% for Akili Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.66% for AKLI stock, with a simple moving average of -31.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKLI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AKLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKLI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

AKLI Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKLI fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2515. In addition, Akili Inc. saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AKLI

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akili Inc. (AKLI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.