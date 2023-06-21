Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.75x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) by analysts is $18.76, which is $5.48 above the current market price. The public float for ASAI is 22.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.57% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ASAI was 884.76K shares.

ASAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) has increased by 1.05 when compared to last closing price of 13.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASAI’s Market Performance

ASAI’s stock has risen by 3.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.28% and a quarterly drop of -8.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.12% for ASAI’s stock, with a -14.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASAI Trading at 12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. saw -23.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI), the company’s capital structure generated 537.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.32. Total debt to assets is 51.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.