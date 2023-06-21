Sea Limited (SE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SE is also noteworthy at 1.67.

The average price estimated by analysts for SE is $95.37, which is $34.31 above than the current price. The public float for SE is 462.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. The average trading volume of SE on June 21, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.40 in relation to its previous close of 62.08. However, the company has experienced a -5.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

SE’s Market Performance

Sea Limited (SE) has seen a -5.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.76% decline in the past month and a -20.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for SE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.75% for SE’s stock, with a -4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $105 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

SE Trading at -15.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.89. In addition, Sea Limited saw 17.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sea Limited (SE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.