Real-Time Update: Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has seen a 12.94% increase in the past week, with a 29.10% gain in the past month, and a 18.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.26% for NEOG’s stock, with a 28.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Right Now?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEOG is $20.50, which is -$1.06 below the current price. The public float for NEOG is 215.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on June 21, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

NEOG) stock’s latest price update

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 20.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

NEOG Trading at 23.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +31.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG rose by +12.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.49. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 41.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Neogen Corporation (NEOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.