Real-Time Update: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has seen a -6.93% decrease in the past week, with a -28.24% drop in the past month, and a -21.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.10% for ADAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.83% for ADAP’s stock, with a -36.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADAP is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ADAP is $4.94, which is $4.64 above the current price. The public float for ADAP is 224.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADAP on June 21, 2023 was 854.24K shares.

ADAP) stock’s latest price update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.62 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $3.60 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

ADAP Trading at -24.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -25.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0619. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc saw -35.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Piccina Cintia, who sale 11,890 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Jan 31. After this action, Piccina Cintia now owns 19,535 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, valued at $22,230 using the latest closing price.

Rawcliffe Adrian, the Chief Executive Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, sale 10,057 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Rawcliffe Adrian is holding 13,351 shares at $18,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-706.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stands at -609.46. The total capital return value is set at -114.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.81. Equity return is now at value -108.50, with -34.10 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), the company’s capital structure generated 28.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.99. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.