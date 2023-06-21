Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT)’s stock price has decreased by -12.21 compared to its previous closing price of 2.13. However, the company has seen a 9.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/15/22 that Rackspace Ransomware Outage Continues Nearly 2 Weeks After It Started

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is $1.96, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for RXT is 205.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. On June 21, 2023, RXT’s average trading volume was 1.97M shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

RXT’s stock has seen a 9.36% increase for the week, with a 52.65% rise in the past month and a 6.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.48% for Rackspace Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.97% for RXT’s stock, with a -39.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

RXT Trading at 18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.82%, as shares surge +65.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.68. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw -36.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Samant Shashank, who purchase 19,933 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Nov 30. After this action, Samant Shashank now owns 158,507 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc., valued at $91,520 using the latest closing price.

Samant Shashank, the Director of Rackspace Technology Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Samant Shashank is holding 138,574 shares at $454,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -25.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.89. Equity return is now at value -199.20, with -24.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 619.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.10. Total debt to assets is 71.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 593.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.