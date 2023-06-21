Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QRHC is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) is $11.50, which is $5.17 above the current market price. The public float for QRHC is 16.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On June 21, 2023, QRHC’s average trading volume was 31.04K shares.

QRHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) has increased by 9.90 when compared to last closing price of 5.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

QRHC’s Market Performance

QRHC’s stock has risen by 6.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.57% and a quarterly rise of 3.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.54% for Quest Resource Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.02% for QRHC’s stock, with a -5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRHC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for QRHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QRHC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the previous year 2022.

QRHC Trading at 12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +16.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRHC rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, Quest Resource Holding Corporation saw 3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRHC starting from Johnston Brett Wade, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $5.89 back on Jun 16. After this action, Johnston Brett Wade now owns 18,000 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corporation, valued at $106,020 using the latest closing price.

Sweitzer David P, the EVP and COO of Quest Resource Holding Corporation, sale 29,014 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Sweitzer David P is holding 8,511 shares at $168,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+13.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Resource Holding Corporation stands at -2.13. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.