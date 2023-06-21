Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) has plunged by -2.98 when compared to previous closing price of 4.03, but the company has seen a 12.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that EV Production Estimates Are Coming Down. Demand Isn’t the Problem.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Right Now?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is $5.50, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for PSNY is 463.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSNY on June 21, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

PSNY’s Market Performance

PSNY’s stock has seen a 12.36% increase for the week, with a 16.02% rise in the past month and a 10.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.70% for PSNY stock, with a simple moving average of -21.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

PSNY Trading at 9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY rose by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -228.34.

Based on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,089.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.59. Total debt to assets is 36.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.39.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.