Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PACB is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PACB is $14.18, which is $1.53 above the current price. The public float for PACB is 206.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACB on June 21, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) has increased by 2.82 when compared to last closing price of 12.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Pacific Bio Pushes Back at Illumina With New No-Compromise Gene Readers

PACB’s Market Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has experienced a -5.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.47% rise in the past month, and a 56.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for PACB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for PACB’s stock, with a 36.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

PACB Trading at 8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 60.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Farmer Michele, who sale 5,165 shares at the price of $12.59 back on May 18. After this action, Farmer Michele now owns 107,577 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $65,027 using the latest closing price.

Ericson William W., the Director of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 7,541 shares at $8.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Ericson William W. is holding 18,795 shares at $67,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.58 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stands at -244.92. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.40. Equity return is now at value -50.10, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.77. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.