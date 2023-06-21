Okta Inc. (OKTA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has dropped by -4.76 in relation to previous closing price of 73.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Okta Reports Strong Earnings, but Stock Falls on Macro Concerns

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Okta Inc. (OKTA) is $92.73, which is $23.83 above the current market price. The public float for OKTA is 151.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKTA on June 21, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stock saw a decrease of -8.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for Okta Inc. (OKTA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.67% for OKTA’s stock, with a 1.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $85 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -17.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.47. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 6,897 shares at the price of $75.60 back on Jun 16. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 28,111 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $521,410 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc., sale 4,380 shares at $75.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 48,516 shares at $331,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.