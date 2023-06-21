Noah Holdings Limited’s (NOAH) Stock: A -9.19% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) has gone down by -10.66% for the week, with a -8.96% drop in the past month and a -16.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.89% for NOAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.19% for NOAH’s stock, with a -11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Right Now?

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOAH is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOAH is $147.65, which is $6.78 above the current price. The public float for NOAH is 47.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOAH on June 21, 2023 was 62.68K shares.

NOAH) stock’s latest price update

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH)’s stock price has plunge by -12.89relation to previous closing price of 16.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOAH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NOAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOAH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1524 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

NOAH Trading at -9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOAH fell by -10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, Noah Holdings Limited saw -7.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.93 for the present operating margin

+91.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noah Holdings Limited stands at +31.50. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.