Navigating the Volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) Stock

In the past week, CUK stock has gone up by 1.96%, with a monthly gain of 43.90% and a quarterly surge of 69.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Carnival Corporation & plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.43% for CUK’s stock, with a 57.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is $12.57, The public float for CUK is 144.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUK on June 21, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

CUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) has decreased by -2.09 when compared to last closing price of 14.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUK Trading at 41.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +41.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.76. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 95.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.01. Equity return is now at value -83.70, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.