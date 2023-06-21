NatWest Group plc (NWG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of NatWest Group plc (NWG) has gone down by -9.64% for the week, with a -10.04% drop in the past month and a -9.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.21% for NWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.34% for NWG’s stock, with a -6.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Right Now?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NWG is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NWG is $9.19, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for NWG is 1.76B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for NWG on June 21, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

NWG) stock’s latest price update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.43 in comparison to its previous close of 6.26, however, the company has experienced a -9.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NWG Trading at -9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, NatWest Group plc saw -6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NatWest Group plc stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.58. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on NatWest Group plc (NWG), the company’s capital structure generated 357.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 16.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -60.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NatWest Group plc (NWG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.