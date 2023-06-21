Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MBIO is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MBIO is $18.25, which is $11.09 above the current price. The public float for MBIO is 5.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBIO on June 21, 2023 was 66.62K shares.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO)’s stock price has decreased by -10.50 compared to its previous closing price of 8.00. However, the company has seen a 0.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MBIO’s Market Performance

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) has experienced a 0.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 70.07% rise in the past month, and a 36.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.32% for MBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.98% for MBIO’s stock, with a 4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBIO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBIO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

MBIO Trading at 50.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +76.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBIO rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Mustang Bio Inc. saw 20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBIO starting from Litchman Manuel MD, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Sep 13. After this action, Litchman Manuel MD now owns 1,098,987 shares of Mustang Bio Inc., valued at $2,582 using the latest closing price.

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the Director of Mustang Bio Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD is holding 299,181 shares at $2,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBIO

Equity return is now at value -133.80, with -75.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.