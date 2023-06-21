MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, MDXG stock has gone up by 1.01%, with a monthly gain of 3.99% and a quarterly surge of 68.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for MiMedx Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.48% for MDXG’s stock, with a 57.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MDXG is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MDXG is $9.25, which is $4.62 above than the current price. The public float for MDXG is 108.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of MDXG on June 21, 2023 was 653.40K shares.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.56 in relation to its previous close of 5.85. However, the company has experienced a 1.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

MDXG Trading at 19.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw 115.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Stein Robert Benjamin, who sale 10,365 shares at the price of $5.95 back on May 16. After this action, Stein Robert Benjamin now owns 317,803 shares of MiMedx Group Inc., valued at $61,627 using the latest closing price.

Stein Robert Benjamin, the President, Regenerative Med. of MiMedx Group Inc., sale 3,607 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Stein Robert Benjamin is holding 328,168 shares at $22,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.32 for the present operating margin

+81.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for MiMedx Group Inc. stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at -18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.35. Equity return is now at value 181.70, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

In summary, MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.