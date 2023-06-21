Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCHP is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCHP is $95.24, which is $9.71 above the current price. The public float for MCHP is 538.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCHP on June 21, 2023 was 4.99M shares.

The stock price of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) has plunged by -1.29 when compared to previous closing price of 85.49, but the company has seen a 1.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/27/22 that Insiders Snapped Up Microchip and Analog Devices as Chip Stocks Slid

MCHP’s Market Performance

MCHP’s stock has risen by 1.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.78% and a quarterly rise of 2.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Microchip Technology Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.32% for MCHP’s stock, with a 13.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCHP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCHP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MCHP by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MCHP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $80 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

MCHP Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCHP rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.70. In addition, Microchip Technology Incorporated saw 20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCHP starting from Bjornholt James Eric, who sale 2,470 shares at the price of $78.32 back on May 23. After this action, Bjornholt James Eric now owns 32,004 shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated, valued at $193,450 using the latest closing price.

Bjornholt James Eric, the Senior VP and CFO of Microchip Technology Incorporated, sale 2,777 shares at $81.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Bjornholt James Eric is holding 30,582 shares at $226,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCHP

Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.