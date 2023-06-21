Materialise NV (MTLS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Materialise NV (MTLS) has gone down by -2.26% for the week, with a -2.59% drop in the past month and a 15.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.71% for MTLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.93% for MTLS’s stock, with a -8.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) Right Now?

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 320.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Materialise NV (MTLS) by analysts is $12.95, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for MTLS is 56.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of MTLS was 173.99K shares.

MTLS) stock’s latest price update

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.65 compared to its previous closing price of 7.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTLS stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for MTLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTLS in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $11 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

MTLS Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTLS fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Materialise NV saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.99 for the present operating margin

+50.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Materialise NV stands at -0.92. The total capital return value is set at -2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.67. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Materialise NV (MTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.13. Total debt to assets is 19.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Materialise NV (MTLS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.