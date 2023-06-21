Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 48.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGHL on June 21, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) has decreased by -4.78 when compared to last closing price of 0.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LGHL’s Market Performance

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has seen a 2.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.80% decline in the past month and a -55.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.83% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.46% for LGHL’s stock, with a -85.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGHL Trading at -29.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares sank -13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1052. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -84.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Equity return is now at value -83.10, with -30.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.