Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has seen a 1.41% increase in the past week, with a 6.24% gain in the past month, and a 14.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for LNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.43% for LNW stock, with a simple moving average of 14.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) is $68.00, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for LNW is 90.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LNW on June 21, 2023 was 449.92K shares.

LNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) has increased by 2.77 when compared to last closing price of 64.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that SciPlay Appoints Jim Bombassei as Chief Financial Officer

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $70 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

LNW Trading at 8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.96. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc. saw 13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Odell Jamie, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $58.90 back on May 31. After this action, Odell Jamie now owns 10,000 shares of Light & Wonder Inc., valued at $294,500 using the latest closing price.

Odell Jamie, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $59.06 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that Odell Jamie is holding 5,000 shares at $295,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Equity return is now at value 378.50, with 59.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.