Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LXRX is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is $7.00, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for LXRX is 186.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. On June 21, 2023, LXRX’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

LXRX) stock’s latest price update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 2.42. However, the company has seen a -10.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LXRX’s Market Performance

LXRX’s stock has fallen by -10.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.34% and a quarterly rise of 4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.54% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.92% for LXRX’s stock, with a -1.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

LXRX Trading at -13.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX fell by -10.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from WADE JEFFREY L, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Jun 20. After this action, WADE JEFFREY L now owns 254,341 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $28,000 using the latest closing price.

Artal International S.C.A., the Director of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 27,775,050 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Artal International S.C.A. is holding 78,634,381 shares at $72,215,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72489.21 for the present operating margin

-207.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -73341.01. The total capital return value is set at -69.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.31. Equity return is now at value -105.10, with -66.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.07. Total debt to assets is 28.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,441.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.