Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) has plunged by -12.53 when compared to previous closing price of 0.34, but the company has seen a -8.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Right Now?

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for LFLY is 32.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of LFLY was 185.27K shares.

LFLY’s Market Performance

LFLY stock saw a decrease of -8.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.97% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.04% for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.59% for LFLY stock, with a simple moving average of -52.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

LFLY Trading at -13.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -22.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3246. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -54.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFLY starting from Miyashita Yoko, who sale 3,334 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jun 09. After this action, Miyashita Yoko now owns 318,247 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc., valued at $1,010 using the latest closing price.

Krishnaswamy Suresh, the Chief Financial Officer of Leafly Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Krishnaswamy Suresh is holding 216,841 shares at $757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.13 for the present operating margin

+87.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leafly Holdings Inc. stands at +10.70. The total capital return value is set at -54.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.93. Equity return is now at value -409.30, with 44.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.