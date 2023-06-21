Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 111.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICE is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ICE is $129.82, which is $17.35 above the current price. The public float for ICE is 550.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on June 21, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has seen a 3.38% increase in the past week, with a 3.33% rise in the past month, and a 14.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for ICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.64% for ICE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $132 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

ICE Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.43. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Gardiner Warren, who sale 500 shares at the price of $110.52 back on Jun 09. After this action, Gardiner Warren now owns 16,025 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $55,260 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Benjamin, the President of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $108.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Jackson Benjamin is holding 125,526 shares at $217,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.