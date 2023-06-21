ING Groep N.V. (ING) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ING is 1.58.

The public float for ING is 3.56B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ING on June 21, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.64 in comparison to its previous close of 13.35, however, the company has experienced a 2.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

ING’s Market Performance

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen a 2.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.27% gain in the past month and a 12.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for ING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for ING’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.75% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.97. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.