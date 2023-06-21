ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is 19.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBN is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is $27.47, which is $6.41 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On June 21, 2023, IBN’s average trading volume was 4.21M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.09 in comparison to its previous close of 22.87, however, the company has experienced a -0.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IBN’s Market Performance

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has experienced a -0.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.95% drop in the past month, and a 10.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.79% for IBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for IBN’s stock, with a 3.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBN Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.89. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.28. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.