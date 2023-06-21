Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) has plunged by -0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 4.85, but the company has seen a -3.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HPP is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HPP is $5.61, which is $0.79 above the current price. The public float for HPP is 137.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPP on June 21, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

HPP’s Market Performance

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has seen a -3.79% decrease in the past week, with a 7.11% rise in the past month, and a -23.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for HPP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for HPP stock, with a simple moving average of -46.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

HPP Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. saw -50.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from Suazo Arthur X., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.86 back on Mar 28. After this action, Suazo Arthur X. now owns 87,102 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., valued at $58,600 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Drew, the Chief Investment Officer of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $5.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Gordon Drew is holding 116,958 shares at $149,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.