Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.02 in comparison to its previous close of 5.39, however, the company has experienced a 1.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for HBIO is 36.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HBIO on June 21, 2023 was 224.89K shares.

HBIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) has seen a 1.37% increase in the past week, with a 6.08% rise in the past month, and a 103.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.80% for HBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for HBIO’s stock, with a 71.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBIO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HBIO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

HBIO Trading at 7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBIO rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, Harvard Bioscience Inc. saw 114.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBIO starting from Green James W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Mar 15. After this action, Green James W now owns 2,886,052 shares of Harvard Bioscience Inc., valued at $52,000 using the latest closing price.

EDRICK ALAN I, the Director of Harvard Bioscience Inc., purchase 16,192 shares at $2.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that EDRICK ALAN I is holding 202,485 shares at $42,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBIO

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.