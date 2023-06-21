GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GSIT is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 18.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.41% of that float. On June 21, 2023, GSIT’s average trading volume was 5.01M shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) has plunged by -15.58 when compared to previous closing price of 8.41, but the company has seen a -4.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GSIT’s Market Performance

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has seen a -4.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 18.33% gain in the past month and a 386.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.16% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.18% for GSIT stock, with a simple moving average of 173.43% for the last 200 days.

GSIT Trading at 68.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.83%, as shares surge +28.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +289.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 310.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.24 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc. stands at -53.81. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.