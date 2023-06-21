Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has gone up by 10.11% for the week, with a -2.97% drop in the past month and a 56.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.89% for GRNQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.02% for GRNQ’s stock, with a 35.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRNQ is 0.39.

The public float for GRNQ is 4.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On June 21, 2023, GRNQ’s average trading volume was 46.18K shares.

GRNQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) has increased by 18.07 when compared to last closing price of 1.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRNQ Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNQ rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8245. In addition, Greenpro Capital Corp. saw 81.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.89 for the present operating margin

+72.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenpro Capital Corp. stands at -172.86. Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -30.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.