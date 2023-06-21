Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRFX is 38.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRFX on June 21, 2023 was 28.46K shares.

GRFX) stock’s latest price update

Graphex Group Limited (AMEX: GRFX)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.40 in comparison to its previous close of 1.25, however, the company has experienced a 35.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRFX’s Market Performance

GRFX’s stock has risen by 35.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.31% and a quarterly rise of 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.44% for Graphex Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.92% for GRFX’s stock, with a 7.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRFX Trading at 24.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +22.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFX rose by +35.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1615. In addition, Graphex Group Limited saw 32.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.58 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphex Group Limited stands at -20.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.