Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has increased by 2.82 when compared to last closing price of 128.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/15/23 that Expect Power Outages This Summer. This Generator Stock Can Benefit.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNRC is 1.16.

The public float for GNRC is 59.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNRC on June 21, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

GNRC stock saw an increase of 6.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.44% and a quarterly increase of 15.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.88% for GNRC’s stock, with a 8.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $91 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at 19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.08. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 31.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $108.12 back on Jun 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 617,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $540,600 using the latest closing price.

Jagdfeld Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $102.16 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Jagdfeld Aaron is holding 622,690 shares at $510,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.