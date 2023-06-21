Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.13 in comparison to its previous close of 39.48, however, the company has experienced a -3.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is above average at 12.35x. The 36-month beta value for FUTU is also noteworthy at 0.81.

The public float for FUTU is 75.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.11% of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on June 21, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU stock saw an increase of -3.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.82% and a quarterly increase of -12.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for FUTU’s stock, with a -14.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $49 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

FUTU Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.74. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.