FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO)’s stock price has increased by 57.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a 51.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FOXO is 16.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on June 21, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO stock saw an increase of 51.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 63.06% and a quarterly increase of 44.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.74% for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.96% for FOXO stock, with a simple moving average of -54.63% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at 24.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.80%, as shares surge +27.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +20.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3288. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw 29.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.