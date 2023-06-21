Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has gone down by -0.56% for the week, with a -35.96% drop in the past month and a -33.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.19% for FL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for FL’s stock, with a -28.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is 10.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FL is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is $33.18, which is $7.47 above the current market price. The public float for FL is 91.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.31% of that float. On June 21, 2023, FL’s average trading volume was 4.01M shares.

FL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) has decreased by -2.28 when compared to last closing price of 27.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/22/23 that Stocks Remain Mixed. Nike Drags on Dow.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $30 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

FL Trading at -23.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.31. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw -29.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Cipriano Giovanna, who sale 25,554 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Cipriano Giovanna now owns 28,791 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $1,149,930 using the latest closing price.

Maurer John A, the VP, Treasurer of Foot Locker Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $45.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Maurer John A is holding 21,221 shares at $90,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.91 for the present operating margin

+29.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc. stands at +3.94. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.