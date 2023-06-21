Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is $29.57, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for FLEX is 441.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on June 21, 2023 was 4.35M shares.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has increased by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 26.77. However, the company has seen a 1.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that These Stock Picks Will Benefit From More U.S. Jobs, Investments

FLEX’s Market Performance

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has experienced a 1.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.32% rise in the past month, and a 29.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.10% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 26.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

FLEX Trading at 17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.00. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Tan Kwang Hooi, who sale 3,602 shares at the price of $26.80 back on Jun 16. After this action, Tan Kwang Hooi now owns 149,228 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $96,544 using the latest closing price.

Hartung Michael P, the Group President of Flex Ltd., sale 1,790 shares at $26.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Hartung Michael P is holding 173,061 shares at $47,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.