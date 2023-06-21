FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is $6.15, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on June 21, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has increased by 14.00 when compared to last closing price of 3.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOTE’s Market Performance

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a 15.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 53.36% gain in the past month and a 142.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.99% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.29% for NOTE’s stock, with a -19.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOTE Trading at 57.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +15.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -45.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Yiu Conrad, who purchase 55,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Yiu Conrad now owns 1,511,985 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $165,000 using the latest closing price.

McChrystal Stanley A, the Director of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., purchase 23,000 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that McChrystal Stanley A is holding 181,436 shares at $50,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.