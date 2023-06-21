FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FNGR is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FNGR is 26.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume for FNGR on June 21, 2023 was 207.08K shares.

FNGR stock's latest price update

The stock price of FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) has jumped by 16.34 compared to previous close of 2.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 66.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FNGR’s Market Performance

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has seen a 66.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 45.96% gain in the past month and a 89.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.37% for FNGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.66% for FNGR’s stock, with a -23.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FNGR Trading at 39.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.10%, as shares surge +51.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR rose by +66.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.56. In addition, FingerMotion Inc. saw -16.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.57 for the present operating margin

+6.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for FingerMotion Inc. stands at -22.14. Equity return is now at value -97.10, with -51.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.