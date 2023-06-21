Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) Stock

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has seen a -1.74% decrease in the past week, with a -0.18% drop in the past month, and a 1.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for CVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.43% for CVE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is above average at 7.98x. The 36-month beta value for CVE is also noteworthy at 2.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CVE is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume of CVE on June 21, 2023 was 8.02M shares.

CVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has plunged by -1.50 when compared to previous closing price of 16.65, but the company has seen a -1.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

CVE Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw -15.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.