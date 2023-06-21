EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has seen a -21.92% decrease in the past week, with a -25.49% drop in the past month, and a -44.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.94% for EUDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.75% for EUDA stock, with a simple moving average of -70.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EUDA is 7.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EUDA on June 21, 2023 was 431.26K shares.

EUDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) has decreased by -12.31 when compared to last closing price of 1.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EUDA Trading at -20.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.92%, as shares sank -25.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA fell by -21.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4005. In addition, EUDA Health Holdings Limited saw -30.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

The total capital return value is set at -4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.30. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.