Enbridge Inc. (ENB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENB is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENB is $43.86, which is $8.22 above the current price. The public float for ENB is 2.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENB on June 21, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has dropped by -1.57 in relation to previous closing price of 37.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

ENB’s Market Performance

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has experienced a -1.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.43% drop in the past month, and a -0.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for ENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for ENB’s stock, with a -5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENB Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.95. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc. (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 136.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.