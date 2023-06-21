Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (NYSE: EDN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.53 compared to its previous closing price of 11.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (NYSE: EDN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EDN is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EDN is $5.00, which is -$10.15 below than the current price. The public float for EDN is 20.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume of EDN on June 21, 2023 was 26.88K shares.

EDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) has seen a 24.67% increase in the past week, with a 58.59% rise in the past month, and a 111.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.05% for EDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.44% for EDN’s stock, with a 74.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDN Trading at 48.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +62.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDN rose by +24.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR saw 77.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.44 for the present operating margin

+1.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR stands at -8.49. The total capital return value is set at -30.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.32. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.69. Total debt to assets is 2.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.