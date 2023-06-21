Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OCTO is 2.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCTO on June 21, 2023 was 568.59K shares.

OCTO) stock’s latest price update

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 1.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCTO’s Market Performance

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has experienced a 2.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.89% drop in the past month, and a -68.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for OCTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.21% for OCTO’s stock, with a -87.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCTO Trading at -17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares sank -7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8195. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc. saw -81.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.65 for the present operating margin

+6.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eightco Holdings Inc. stands at -148.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.