Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DPRO is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is $3.25, The public float for DPRO is 32.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On June 21, 2023, DPRO’s average trading volume was 412.76K shares.

DPRO’s Market Performance

DPRO stock saw an increase of 9.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 54.65% and a quarterly increase of -24.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.60% for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.81% for DPRO’s stock, with a 19.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DPRO Trading at 37.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares surge +50.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO rose by +9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9945. In addition, Draganfly Inc. saw 77.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.91 for the present operating margin

+0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Draganfly Inc. stands at -363.63. Equity return is now at value -136.10, with -118.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.