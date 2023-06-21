DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) has jumped by 11.71 compared to previous close of 3.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) is $7.50, which is $3.59 above the current market price. The public float for DMAC is 20.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DMAC on June 21, 2023 was 65.56K shares.

DMAC’s Market Performance

DMAC’s stock has seen a 31.65% increase for the week, with a 85.75% rise in the past month and a 123.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.39% for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.53% for DMAC’s stock, with a 138.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMAC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMAC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $27 based on the research report published on April 09th of the previous year 2021.

DMAC Trading at 80.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares surge +73.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +141.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMAC rose by +31.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. saw 147.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMAC starting from Wambeke David J., who purchase 468,750 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Apr 10. After this action, Wambeke David J. now owns 468,750 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

Giuffre Randall Michael, the Director of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., purchase 37,079 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Giuffre Randall Michael is holding 260,225 shares at $53,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMAC

Equity return is now at value -46.90, with -43.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.