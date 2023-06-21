D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has gone down by -13.49% for the week, with a 204.92% rise in the past month and a 276.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 31.60% for QBTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.02% for QBTS’s stock, with a -22.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) by analysts is $1.90, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 80.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.95% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of QBTS was 4.59M shares.

QBTS) stock’s latest price update

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

QBTS Trading at 89.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.88%, as shares surge +284.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +141.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS fell by -13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7145. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw 29.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from Michael Emil, who sold 29,021 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Jun 15. After this action, Michael Emil now owns 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $53,892 using the latest closing price.

Brydon Victoria sale 15,000 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Brydon Victoria is holding 332,800 shares at $35,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stands at -718.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.