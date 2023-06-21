CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) by analysts is $10.30, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for CTIC is 125.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.95% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CTIC was 5.53M shares.

CTIC) stock’s latest price update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.22 in relation to its previous close of 9.07. However, the company has experienced a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTIC’s stock has risen by 0.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.91% and a quarterly rise of 104.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.24% for CTI BioPharma Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for CTIC’s stock, with a 56.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTIC stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CTIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTIC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $13 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

CTIC Trading at 28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.13%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.04. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw 51.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from Fong James K, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jan 24. After this action, Fong James K now owns 3,565 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Craig Adam R, the President and CEO of CTI BioPharma Corp., sale 85,317 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Craig Adam R is holding 29,440 shares at $511,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.82 for the present operating margin

+93.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for CTI BioPharma Corp. stands at -172.37. The total capital return value is set at -87.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -367.75. Equity return is now at value 425.90, with -55.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.