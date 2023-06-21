CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRWD is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 35 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRWD is $175.97, which is $25.32 above the current price. The public float for CRWD is 215.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRWD on June 21, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CRWD) stock’s latest price update

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.97 in comparison to its previous close of 155.14, however, the company has experienced a 0.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

CRWD’s Market Performance

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has seen a 0.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.21% gain in the past month and a 14.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for CRWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for CRWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRWD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $200 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

CRWD Trading at 9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.71. In addition, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. saw 44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Kurtz George, who sale 58,720 shares at the price of $134.75 back on Mar 21. After this action, Kurtz George now owns 1,004,878 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., valued at $7,912,776 using the latest closing price.

Podbere Burt W., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., sale 16,615 shares at $133.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Podbere Burt W. is holding 336,838 shares at $2,214,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.36 for the present operating margin

+73.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stands at -8.18. The total capital return value is set at -9.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.