Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.48 compared to its previous closing price of 24.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT) is above average at 9.29x. The 36-month beta value for CRT is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRT is 6.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume of CRT on June 21, 2023 was 51.19K shares.

CRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) has seen a -12.32% decrease in the past week, with a 4.90% rise in the past month, and a 50.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for CRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.17% for CRT’s stock, with a -3.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRT Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRT fell by -12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.84. In addition, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust saw -16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+93.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stands at +93.88. Equity return is now at value 459.70, with 264.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.